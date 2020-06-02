Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELDF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

