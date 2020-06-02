Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) rose 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 54,150,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7,306% from the average daily volume of 731,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.19. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

