Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) rose 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 54,150,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7,306% from the average daily volume of 731,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
