Tether Achieves Market Cap of $9.17 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Poloniex, Binance and BigONE. Tether has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and approximately $51.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00126787 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, ZB.COM, QBTC, CoinTiger, Iquant, OKEx, DragonEX, DigiFinex, B2BX, Cobinhood, UEX, BitMart, TDAX, CoinEx, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, C2CX, LBank, IDCM, HitBTC, Poloniex, EXX, Instant Bitex, Kraken, MBAex, Upbit, CoinBene, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, Liqui, Bibox, BigONE, Bittrex, BtcTurk, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Trade By Trade, FCoin, Kucoin, Binance, Exmo, Bit-Z, Coinut, BitForex, IDAX, Sistemkoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

