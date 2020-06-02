Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011,940. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $80,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 8,150,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,659,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
