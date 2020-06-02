Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,011,940. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $80,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 97.0% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after buying an additional 8,150,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,659,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,329,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

