Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $6,997,800.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.33. The stock had a trading volume of 845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,115. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.13 and a 200 day moving average of $319.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

