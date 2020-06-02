Tidex Token Trading Up 91.8% This Week (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00004598 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 91.8% higher against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $53,839.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.41 or 0.02033951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00181195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029685 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

