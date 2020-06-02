Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toro by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.