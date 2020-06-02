Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,361 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $89,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $347.85. 41,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

