Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $141,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. 3,024,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,548. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

