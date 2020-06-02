Toronto Dominion Bank Has $112.87 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 652,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,314 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $112,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,973. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

