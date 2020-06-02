Toronto Dominion Bank Has $131.11 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 112,945 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $131,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $96.95. 288,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

