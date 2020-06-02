Toronto Dominion Bank Has $136.87 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,381,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $136,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 1,261,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,026,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

