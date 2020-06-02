Toronto Dominion Bank Has $145.12 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $145,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

Netflix stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.33 and a 200-day moving average of $361.91. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The stock has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

