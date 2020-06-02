Toronto Dominion Bank Has $74.39 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,773 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $74,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,225. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

GILD traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. 13,715,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,354,422. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

