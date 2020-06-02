Toronto Dominion Bank Has $86.68 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 927,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,161 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $86,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 64,976 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $100.98. 134,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.76.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

