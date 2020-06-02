Toronto Dominion Bank Has $88.94 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,941 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $88,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 1,989,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,579,000 after buying an additional 56,255 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.39. 6,016,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018,193. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

