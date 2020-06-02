Toronto Dominion Bank Has $90.71 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $90,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 133,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

