Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,263,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Altria Group worth $65,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. 5,168,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,643,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

