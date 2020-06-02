Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,479 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $102,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.31.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.09. 625,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.