Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 804,426 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,426 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.92% of Pembina Pipeline worth $104,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,062,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after buying an additional 4,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,064.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,339,000 after buying an additional 2,918,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,886,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after buying an additional 2,389,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,769 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,414. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

