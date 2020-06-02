Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,311,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.63% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $114,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,467,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,684,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.84. 232,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.75. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.