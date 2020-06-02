Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 202,727 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 202,727 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $65,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 16,941 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 478,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,155. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of -963.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,229.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,873 shares of company stock worth $63,247,303. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

