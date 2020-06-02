Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,035 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $66,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. 5,010,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

