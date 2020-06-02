Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 490 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $88,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $388.01. The stock had a trading volume of 154,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.33 and a 200 day moving average of $336.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $391.27. The stock has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.