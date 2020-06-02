Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 70,686 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70,686 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $145,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after buying an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 744.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.16.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,689. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average of $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

