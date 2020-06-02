Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 716,562 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 716,562 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.39% of Rogers Communications worth $83,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 728.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 29,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 797,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,743 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

