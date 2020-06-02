Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $98,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.36. 7,824,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,264,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $367.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,376 shares of company stock valued at $27,649,807 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

