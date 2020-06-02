Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 270,432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $134,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. 10,943,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481,228. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

