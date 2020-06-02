Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.43

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.43 and last traded at $122.66, with a volume of 1563900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Tractor Supply by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Tractor Supply by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

