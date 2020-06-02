Trane (NYSE:TT) Receives $92.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of TT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.43. 1,387,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

