Transcodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,204.26 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $71,204.26 and $79,545.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.02060472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00180285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029046 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,075,085 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

