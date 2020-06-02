TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY remained flat at $$13.80 on Tuesday. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

