Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.37

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 2244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $386.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

