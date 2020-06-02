Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor reported weak first-quarter results due to COVID-19-induced travel bans and the need for physical distancing. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment impacted the results. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and strength of the Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. The stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,617. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

