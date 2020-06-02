TRON (TRX) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, LBank, Bibox and HitBTC. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $1.72 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.02058277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00180595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046127 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00126787 BTC.

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Kryptono, OTCBTC, Rfinex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Coindeal, DDEX, Bithumb, IDAX, DigiFinex, Exrates, Gate.io, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Liqui, Indodax, ChaoEX, OEX, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Cryptomate, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Livecoin, Exmo, LBank, OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Bitbns, Neraex, Liquid, DragonEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, BitForex, CoinFalcon, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Stocks.Exchange, WazirX, RightBTC, Sistemkoin, Braziliex, Binance, Bibox, Upbit, Cryptopia, Koinex, Huobi, OKEx, YoBit, IDCM, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Ovis, BTC-Alpha and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

