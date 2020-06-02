TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.28

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. TrueChain has a total market cap of $22.26 million and approximately $42.55 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.04570536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002101 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

