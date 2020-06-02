TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Purchases $19,773.38 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $19,773.38.

Shares of TRST stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 373,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,246. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 271,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 202,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

