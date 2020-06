Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.22. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 213,954 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TUES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,337,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal d├ęcor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

