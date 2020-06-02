Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.22. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 213,954 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TUES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,337,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

