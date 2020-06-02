Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

TKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 113,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

