U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, it possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Consistently rising costs due to the ongoing investments in technology and likely increase in legal costs remain key concerns. Also, pressure on net interest margin due to decline in interest rates might deter top-line expansion. Though U.S. Bancorp’s solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams are likely to support its performance, significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Notably, the company has temporarily suspended share buybacks through the second quarter of 2020, following the covid-19 outbreak. Also, the company might face credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 738,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,572. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,868,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,789,000 after acquiring an additional 898,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

