U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 7.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.26, 2,249,204 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,228,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.74.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 213,000 shares of company stock worth $264,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

