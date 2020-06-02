Ubex (UBEX) Market Cap Tops $779,572.95

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Fatbtc, BitForex and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $779,572.95 and $494,542.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017874 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, Fatbtc, BitMart, Bilaxy, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

