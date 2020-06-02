UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 255,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

