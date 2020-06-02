Unibright (UBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Unibright has a market capitalization of $62.91 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Liquid and Hotbit. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.02059755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00180663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029251 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.