Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by TCG Advisors LP

TCG Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $170.12. 198,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.16.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

