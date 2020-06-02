United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) CEO Acquires $1,003,233.00 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,449. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.