United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,871 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Technologies worth $91,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,394,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,853,000 after buying an additional 2,949,306 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 11,313,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

