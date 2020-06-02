United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,313,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.