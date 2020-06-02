UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $196,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.36.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.41. 1,838,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $309.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

