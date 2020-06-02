Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

Shares of UE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 674,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,559 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,023,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

